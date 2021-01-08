Remme Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $3.14 million and $150,386.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

