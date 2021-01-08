RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $199.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $194.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.