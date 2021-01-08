renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $40,245.09 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $40,245.09 or 0.99734432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $496.73 million and $34.66 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,343 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

