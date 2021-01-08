Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,741.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $9,741.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

