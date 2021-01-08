Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,836.17

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $98,836.17 and $189.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

