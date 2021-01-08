Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.86

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 51440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

RTOKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

