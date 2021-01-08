Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of REPL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,021,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

