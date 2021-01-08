Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.87

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $39.54. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 21,401 shares changing hands.

RBCAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

