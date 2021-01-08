Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 6th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Republic Services worth $99,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $96.75. 11,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

