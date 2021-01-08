Request (REQ) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Koinex and Kyber Network. Request has a total market cap of $27.65 million and approximately $519,531.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, COSS, Mercatox, DDEX, KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Koinex, Coineal, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

