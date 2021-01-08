Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

