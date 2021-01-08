Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.22 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

