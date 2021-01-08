Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $21.58 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

