Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

1/6/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients' leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles' leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. "

12/28/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2020 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HSII stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

