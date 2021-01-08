Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for McEwen Mining (MUX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/8/2021 – McEwen Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1.90 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “
- 1/5/2021 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/19/2020 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/13/2020 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/7/2020 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/1/2020 – McEwen Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/12/2020 – McEwen Mining was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
MUX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 6,885,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.93.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.