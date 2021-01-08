Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT):

1/4/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.50 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

12/18/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2020 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

11/12/2020 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.25 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 114.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

