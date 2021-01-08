Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ABI, ADYEN, BATS, BMW, BN, CAG, DAI, HEI, HLE, ML)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

was given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company posting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company informed that comparable store sales moderated in the latter part of the third quarter and continued to do so in the fourth quarter. Management also cautioned about uncertainty related to the pandemic and said that it is hard to predict the impact of the health and financial crisis on consumer behavior. Evidently, these were not well perceived by investors. Nonetheless, the company’s focus on value-driven merchandise assortment positioned it well to grab opportunities in the marketplace and effectively meet changes in consumer demand amid the pandemic.”

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 325 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

