Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (ASML, BCPC, BKEAY, BNS, BROG, BRRAY, BSVN, BZLFY, CCEP, CSFFF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 8th:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$66.00.

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

