Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (AAOI, ACDVF, ADNT, BPOP, CADNF, CAH, CB, DRI, EWBC, IPOOF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 8th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base, new business wins and regional presence has helped Adient create a strong market position. Adient’s sale of its fabrics business aligns with the company’s continuing strategy of focusing on its core, high-volume seating business. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Adient initiated a series cost savings to help mitigate the business disruptions. The company’s plans to stabilize and improve their launch performance, such as ensuring adequate on-time staffing, increase focus on change management, enhance readiness and program reviews and early escalation of potential issues, bode well. The company’s fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business Hence, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at FIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $575.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $635.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $575.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $635.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating.

