Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (BNR)

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA: BNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €72.50 ($85.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Brenntag AG (BNR.F) was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:BNR opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Friday. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.11.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

