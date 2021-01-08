Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seer (SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SEER traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,737. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.13.
In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.