Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Seer (SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ: SEER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Seer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,737. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire acquired 78,947 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

