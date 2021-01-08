Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 1,924 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

