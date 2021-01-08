Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CMO Sells $239,337.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $239,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

