Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Down 3.3%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 2,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.