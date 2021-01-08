Revain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.61 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $990.68 million and $6.61 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022952 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

