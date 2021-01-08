Reviewing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and Pillarstone Capital REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Pillarstone Capital REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% Pillarstone Capital REIT 23.41% 45.34% 25.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Pillarstone Capital REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.23 $75.24 million N/A N/A Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.08 $3.07 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Pillarstone Capital REIT

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

