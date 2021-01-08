Reviewing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and StarTronix International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.16 $37.52 million $0.76 78.55 StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than StarTronix International.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and StarTronix International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cogent Communications and StarTronix International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 2 0 2.29 StarTronix International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than StarTronix International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of StarTronix International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats StarTronix International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About StarTronix International

StarTronix International, Inc. develops an integrated computing and communications hardware and software platform for the home PC and the small office home office (SOHO) marketplace. Its StarScreen System is an Internet platform that is used by the company’s direct marketing Internet resellers and their customers to provide one-button push access to the Internet for the user. It integrates a desktop computer and either fixed or wireless telephones and intelligent handsets into a complete computing and communications solution for the home PC and small business user. This system features a preorganized Internet menu system enabling on-line banking, bill paying, e-mail, home shopping, video conferencing, and other value added services. The company was formed and incorporated in Delaware as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Express Communications, Inc. and later the company absorbed Gold Express. StarTronix was previously engaged in the mining and natural resources business.

