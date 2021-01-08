Reviewing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberArk Software and Tamino Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $433.89 million 13.34 $63.06 million $1.76 86.29 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 5 11 0 2.69 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus price target of $133.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.03%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

