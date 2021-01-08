REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.0578 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $2.14 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,611,583 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

