RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $498.42

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $498.42 and last traded at $498.42, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.61.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $7,969,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

