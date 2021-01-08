RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $498.42

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $498.42 and last traded at $498.42, with a volume of 1762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.61.
RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.
The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $7,969,000.
About RH (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
