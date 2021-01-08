Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €95.91 ($112.83).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Friday. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of €81.52 and a 200-day moving average of €77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

