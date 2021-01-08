Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

