Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $619.76

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $619.76 and traded as high as $645.60. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $627.00, with a volume of 2,198,942 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 639.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

About Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove plc (RMV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.