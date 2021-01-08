RigoBlock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One RigoBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $371,502.36 and $92.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,960 tokens. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

RigoBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

