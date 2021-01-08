Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.06. Ring Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 148,754 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 309,700 shares of company stock valued at $218,102.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ring Energy by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

