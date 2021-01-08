Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 26% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

