Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.