RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 63,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,722. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

