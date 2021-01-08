Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 8,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75.

About Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

