Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) Shares Down 0.4%

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) (LON:RCOI) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,573,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 669,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Edward Cumming-Bruce acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.