Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $15.27. Riverview Financial shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,554 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Financial by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

