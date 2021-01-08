Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $15.27. Riverview Financial shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,554 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.
Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.
Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.
