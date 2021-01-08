RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 168.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,478. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

