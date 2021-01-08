RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $180.26

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and traded as high as $227.00. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $227.00, with a volume of 26,589 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.72. The company has a market cap of £190.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

Get RM plc (RM.L) alerts:

In other RM plc (RM.L) news, insider Paul Dean acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for RM plc (RM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM plc (RM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.