Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 57,420 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 359,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $681,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

