Robotina (ROX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

