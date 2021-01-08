Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $56.92. Approximately 616,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 619,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $454,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

