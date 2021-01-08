Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 365 by Morgan Stanley

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 365 target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 363.86.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

