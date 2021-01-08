ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.43

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.29 million during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

