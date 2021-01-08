ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.50

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and traded as high as $49.22. ROHM shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 286 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $820.29 million for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

