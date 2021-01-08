Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.44

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as high as $40.26. Rollins shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 1,087,663 shares traded.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins by 69.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 367,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rollins by 292.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 603.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

